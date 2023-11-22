Grambling vs. Sam Houston November 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Sam Houston Bearkats (1-2) face the Grambling Tigers (1-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Grambling vs. Sam Houston Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Sam Houston Rank
|Sam Houston AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|69
|248th
|4th
|59.3
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|58th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|48th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|5
|349th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
