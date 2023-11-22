The Grambling Tigers (2-3) hope to snap a three-game road losing streak at the Northwestern State Demons (0-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Grambling Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Grambling vs. Northwestern State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers' 70.8 points per game are 10.2 fewer points than the 81 the Demons give up to opponents.

The Demons score 30.4 fewer points per game (47) than the Tigers give up (77.4).

The Demons are making 26.5% of their shots from the field, 16.2% lower than the Tigers concede to opponents (42.7%).

The Tigers shoot 34.6% from the field, 9.2% lower than the Demons allow.

Grambling Leaders

Douthshine Prien: 8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG%

8.8 PTS, 4 STL, 29.4 FG% Demya Young: 11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

11.6 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Brenda McKinney: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 38.5 FG% Jordyn Carter: 5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%

5.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG% Anijah Grant: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.2 FG%

