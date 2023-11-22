The Sam Houston Bearkats (2-3) face the Grambling Tigers (2-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Grambling vs. Sam Houston Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Grambling Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are the 282nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats sit at 133rd.
  • The Tigers score an average of 71.6 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 75.4 the Bearkats allow.
  • When it scores more than 75.4 points, Grambling is 2-0.

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Grambling put up more points at home (73.0 per game) than away (64.9) last season.
  • The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.
  • At home, Grambling drained 5.3 treys per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (5.1). Grambling's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Champion Christian W 113-73 Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center
11/17/2023 Delaware State L 71-63 Forbes Arena
11/19/2023 @ Iowa State L 92-37 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/22/2023 Sam Houston - Trojan Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy - Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton - UD Arena

