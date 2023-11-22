Will Craig Smith light the lamp when the Dallas Stars take on the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In two of 17 games this season, Smith has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has scored one goal versus the Golden Knights this season in one game (two shots).

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 47 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have two shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

