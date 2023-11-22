Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Caddo Parish Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball action in Caddo Parish, Louisiana is happening today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodlawn High School at Airline High School
- Game Time: 11:35 AM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 1:03 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian Academy at Rayville High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Rayville, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Magnolia School of Excellence at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 4:05 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bossier High School at Huntington High School
- Game Time: 5:35 PM CT on November 22
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
