Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Saint Tammany Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mandeville High School at Holden High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 21

1:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Holden, LA

Holden, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alfred Bonnabel Magnet Academy High School at Archbishop Hannan High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 21

6:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Covington, LA

Covington, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Pearl River High School