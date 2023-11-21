The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the McNeese vs. Texas State matchup.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM McNeese (-3.5) 138.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel McNeese (-2.5) 137.5 -154 +128 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese vs. Texas State Betting Trends (2022-23)

McNeese won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 30 times last season.

Texas State went 13-18-0 ATS last season.

Last year, 17 of the Bobcats' games went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.