The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Bobcats allow to opponents.

McNeese is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Cowboys are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 294th.

The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Bobcats allow.

McNeese has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

McNeese put up 74.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Cowboys gave up 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 76.4.

In terms of total threes made, McNeese fared better at home last year, draining 8.2 per game, compared to 7.6 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.8% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule