How to Watch McNeese vs. Texas State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (4-1) welcome in the Texas State Bobcats (2-2) after victories in three home games in a row. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
McNeese vs. Texas State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 11.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Bobcats allow to opponents.
- McNeese is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the 107th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats rank 294th.
- The Cowboys average 87.4 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 72.8 the Bobcats allow.
- McNeese has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 72.8 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- McNeese put up 74.3 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it averaged 64.3 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Cowboys gave up 74.1 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 76.4.
- In terms of total threes made, McNeese fared better at home last year, draining 8.2 per game, compared to 7.6 in road games. Meanwhile, it produced a 31.8% three-point percentage at home and a 33% mark in away games.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-46
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|L 76-74
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/28/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
