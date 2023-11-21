Tuesday's contest that pits the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-71 in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on November 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Thomas Assembly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 82, Southern Utah 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Louisiana Tech (-11.1)

Louisiana Tech (-11.1) Computer Predicted Total: 153.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

Louisiana Tech scored 72.2 points per game and gave up 70.3 last season, making them 162nd in the nation on offense and 184th on defense.

The Bulldogs were 220th in the country in rebounds per game (31.2) and 53rd in rebounds allowed (29.0) last year.

Louisiana Tech was 237th in college basketball in assists (12.3 per game) last year.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 60th in the nation in 3-point makes (8.5 per game) and 156th in 3-point percentage (34.6%).

Louisiana Tech was 322nd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (8.5 per game) and 14th-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (37.2%) last season.

Louisiana Tech took 42.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 57.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.9% of Louisiana Tech's buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.1% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.