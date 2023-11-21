The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-2) go up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Louisiana Tech Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.2% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Thunderbirds' opponents knocked down.

Louisiana Tech had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.0% from the field.

The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 220th.

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded only 2.5 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).

Louisiana Tech had an 11-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.7 points.

Louisiana Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana Tech put up 75.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.

The Bulldogs surrendered 68.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.9).

At home, Louisiana Tech drained 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.3) than in away games (8.7). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Louisiana Tech Upcoming Schedule