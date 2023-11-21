Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lafayette Parish Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information.
Lafayette Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scotlandville High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 4:29 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Baton Rouge, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
