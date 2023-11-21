If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Bossier Parish, Louisiana, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Bossier Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Haughton High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Mansfield, LA

Mansfield, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Plain Dealing High School at Doyline High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 21

7:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Doyline, LA

Doyline, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkway High School at Airline High School