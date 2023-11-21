Anthony Davis will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, against the Utah Jazz.

Davis put up 27 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-104 win versus the Rockets.

With prop bets available for Davis, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-114)

Over 24.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (+102)

Over 12.5 (+102) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz allowed 118 points per contest last year, 24th in the NBA.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 43.5 boards per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the league defensively last season, conceding 25 per game.

Defensively, the Jazz gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA.

Anthony Davis vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 34 16 13 3 0 4 3 4/4/2023 42 21 14 6 0 2 2 11/7/2022 29 29 4 2 1 1 1 11/4/2022 35 22 8 2 1 2 0

