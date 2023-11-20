Monday's game features the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) and the Bradley Braves (3-0) squaring off at JSerra Pavilion (on November 20) at 10:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-74 victory for Tulane.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Juan Capistrano, California

San Juan Capistrano, California Venue: JSerra Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tulane vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 78, Bradley 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Tulane vs. Bradley

Computer Predicted Spread: Tulane (-4.4)

Tulane (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tulane Performance Insights

On offense, Tulane was the 19th-best team in the nation (79.9 points per game) last season. However, defensively it was 19th-worst (77.2 points conceded per game).

Last year, the Green Wave were 283rd in the country in rebounds (29.9 per game) and -2-worst in rebounds allowed (37.4).

Tulane was 24th-best in the country in assists (15.7 per game) last year.

With 7.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc last year, the Green Wave were 125th and 199th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Tulane was third-worst in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.5 last season. It was 295th in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.7%.

The Green Wave took 38.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 61.9% of their shots, with 72% of their makes coming from there.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.