Two hot squads meet when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, victors in three in a row.

Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California TV: CBS Sports Network

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Last season, Tulane had a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.

The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.

The Green Wave scored 17.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Braves allowed their opponents to score (62.7).

Tulane put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (83.5) than away (81.8).

In 2022-23, the Green Wave gave up 8.2 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (83.3).

Beyond the arc, Tulane drained fewer trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.

Tulane Upcoming Schedule