How to Watch Tulane vs. Bradley on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the Bradley Braves (3-0) visit the Tulane Green Wave (3-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. The Braves are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Green Wave, victors in three in a row.
Tulane vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: JSerra Pavilion in San Juan Capistrano, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Tulane Stats Insights
- The Green Wave's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Braves allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Last season, Tulane had a 19-4 record in games the team collectively shot above 40.5% from the field.
- The Braves ranked 178th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Green Wave ranked 363rd.
- The Green Wave scored 17.2 more points per game last year (79.9) than the Braves allowed their opponents to score (62.7).
- Tulane put together a 19-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.7 points.
Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Tulane averaged 1.7 more points per game at home (83.5) than away (81.8).
- In 2022-23, the Green Wave gave up 8.2 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than away (83.3).
- Beyond the arc, Tulane drained fewer trifectas away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (36.3%) as well.
Tulane Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Nicholls State
|W 91-81
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 88-71
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/17/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 92-57
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|11/20/2023
|Bradley
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
|11/29/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/3/2023
|@ Fordham
|-
|Rose Hill Gymnasium
