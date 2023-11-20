Monday's contest between the Iowa State Cyclones (1-1) and the Southern Jaguars (0-4) at James H. Hilton Coliseum has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-55 and heavily favors Iowa State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 20.

The Jaguars are coming off of a 61-57 loss to Miami (FL) in their most recent game on Friday.

Southern vs. Iowa State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

Southern vs. Iowa State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 80, Southern 55

Other SWAC Predictions

Southern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Jaguars were outscored by 2.8 points per game last season with a -92 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.5 points per game (317th in college basketball) and allowed 60.3 per outing (74th in college basketball).

Southern averaged 2.8 more points in SWAC action (60.3) than overall (57.5).

The Jaguars scored more points at home (65.7 per game) than away (51.3) last season.

At home, Southern conceded 56.7 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 64.6.

