Monday's game that pits the Jackson State Tigers (2-0) versus the SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at University Center (LA) has a projected final score of 64-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jackson State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 1:00 PM on November 20.

The Lions are coming off of a 73-50 loss to LSU in their most recent outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

SE Louisiana vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SE Louisiana vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: Jackson State 64, SE Louisiana 59

Other Southland Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

SE Louisiana Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lions' +194 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 62.1 points per game (240th in college basketball) while giving up 55.8 per outing (18th in college basketball).

SE Louisiana's offense was worse in Southland matchups last year, posting 61.1 points per contest, compared to its season average of 62.1 PPG.

Offensively the Lions played better at home last year, averaging 68.6 points per game, compared to 57.4 per game in road games.

At home, SE Louisiana gave up 13.0 fewer points per game (48.1) than when playing on the road (61.1).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.