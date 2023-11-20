How to Watch Purdue vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. This contest is at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Purdue vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Purdue Stats Insights
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents knocked down.
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 44th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 73.4 the Bulldogs gave up.
- Purdue went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 52.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 10.5 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers had given up to their opponents (41.6%).
- Gonzaga went 26-3 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 44th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Bulldogs scored 23.4 more points per game last year (86.1) than the Boilermakers allowed (62.7).
- Gonzaga had a 13-2 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, averaging 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively the Boilermakers played better in home games last year, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- Purdue drained 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged on the road (6.0 threes per game, 32.0% three-point percentage).
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Gonzaga averaged 8.1 more points per game at home (92.9) than on the road (84.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 9.0 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than away (78.4).
- At home, Gonzaga sunk 7.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (7.6). Gonzaga's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.1%) than on the road (40.0%) too.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|W 83-71
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
Gonzaga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Yale
|W 86-71
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Oregon
|W 123-57
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|11/20/2023
|Purdue
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|12/2/2023
|USC
|-
|MGM Grand Garden Arena
