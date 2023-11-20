The Sacramento Kings (8-4) are only 1.5-point favorites as they look to extend a three-game road winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (6-7) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5 points.

Pelicans vs. Kings Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -1.5 237.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 237.5 points in five of 13 outings.

New Orleans' outings this season have a 227.7-point average over/under, 9.8 fewer points than this game's total.

New Orleans is 7-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Pelicans have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

New Orleans has a record of 3-5 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by oddsmakers this season.

New Orleans has an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Pelicans vs Kings Additional Info

Pelicans vs. Kings Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 6 50% 117 229.1 114.4 230 231.4 Pelicans 5 38.5% 112.1 229.1 115.6 230 225.3

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, New Orleans has a better winning percentage at home (.625, 5-3-0 record) than away (.400, 2-3-0).

The Pelicans' 112.1 points per game are just 2.3 fewer points than the 114.4 the Kings allow.

When it scores more than 114.4 points, New Orleans is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

Pelicans vs. Kings Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 7-6 5-4 7-6 Kings 8-4 4-4 6-6

Pelicans vs. Kings Point Insights

Pelicans Kings 112.1 Points Scored (PG) 117 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 4-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 6-1 3-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 7-0 115.6 Points Allowed (PG) 114.4 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 6-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 6-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

