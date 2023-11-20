Pelicans vs. Kings November 20 Tickets & Start Time
On Monday, November 20, 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) square off against the Sacramento Kings (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
Pelicans vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSNO, NBCS-CA
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum posts 18 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.
- Zion Williamson averages 23.5 points, 6 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0 blocks.
- Herbert Jones puts up 11.5 points, 2 assists and 5 boards per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas averages 10 points, 0.5 assists and 8 boards.
- Dyson Daniels averages 4 points, 4.5 boards and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Kings Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Domantas Sabonis gives the Kings 17.7 points, 15 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Kings are receiving 16 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
- Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 17 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while posting 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Kings are getting 13.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game from Malik Monk this season.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 6.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 26.9% of his shots from the field and 23.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per contest.
Pelicans vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Pelicans
|Kings
|109.3
|Points Avg.
|110.5
|114.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|115.7
|45.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.6%
|33.9%
|Three Point %
|32.9%
