The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank
271st 68.3 Points Scored 73.1 141st
54th 65.8 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd
54th 34.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th
229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.1 310th
211th 12.6 Assists 14.6 70th
322nd 13.6 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

