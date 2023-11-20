The Oklahoma State Cowboys (0-1) will meet the New Orleans Privateers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Information

New Orleans Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Johnson: 18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Khaleb Wilson-Rouse: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Jackson: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Jamond Vincent: 7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kmani Doughty: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Oklahoma State Top Players (2022-23)

Kalib Boone: 10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Moussa Cisse: 6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.9 BLK Bryce Thompson: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK John-Michael Wright: 9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Caleb Asberry: 9.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Oklahoma State Rank Oklahoma State AVG New Orleans AVG New Orleans Rank 271st 68.3 Points Scored 73.1 141st 54th 65.8 Points Allowed 79.3 353rd 54th 34.0 Rebounds 29.3 303rd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 6.1 310th 211th 12.6 Assists 14.6 70th 322nd 13.6 Turnovers 16.6 363rd

