The New Orleans Privateers (2-1) go up against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. New Orleans matchup in this article.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-13.5) 145.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-13.5) 145.5 -1300 +730 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends (2022-23)

New Orleans put together a 14-14-0 ATS record last season.

The Privateers did not cover the spread when an underdog by 13.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

Oklahoma State put together a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.

A total of 15 Cowboys games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.