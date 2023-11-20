The New Orleans Privateers (2-1) battle the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Gallagher-Iba Arena. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

New Orleans vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers shot 46.7% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 39.5% the Cowboys' opponents shot last season.

New Orleans put together a 9-15 straight up record in games it shot above 39.5% from the field.

The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cowboys finished 96th.

The Privateers averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (73.1) than the Cowboys gave up to opponents (65.8).

When it scored more than 65.8 points last season, New Orleans went 9-9.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, New Orleans scored 2.6 more points per game at home (73.6) than on the road (71.0).

At home, the Privateers allowed 74.3 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (85.7).

Beyond the arc, New Orleans had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%) last season. But it made the same number of trifectas at home as away (6.4 per game).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule