Miro Heiskanen and the Dallas Stars will play on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Rangers. Looking to bet on Heiskanen's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen has averaged 25:18 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

In one of 16 games this year, Heiskanen has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Heiskanen has a point in six games this season (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Heiskanen has an assist in six of 16 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Heiskanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 54.5% of Heiskanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +18.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 11 Points 0 1 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

