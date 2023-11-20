The LSU Tigers (4-1) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

LSU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • TV: SEC Network+

How to Watch Other SEC Games

LSU vs. Texas Southern Scoring Comparison

  • The Texas Southern Tigers' 68.7 points per game are just 4.1 more points than the 64.6 the LSU Tigers give up.
  • LSU has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.
  • The LSU Tigers put up 96.2 points per game, 29.5 more points than the 66.7 the Texas Southern Tigers allow.
  • When LSU totals more than 66.7 points, it is 4-1.
  • Texas Southern has a 1-2 record when giving up fewer than 96.2 points.
  • This year the LSU Tigers are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers give up.

LSU Leaders

  • Aneesah Morrow: 12.6 PTS, 3.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 40.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
  • Sa'Myah Smith: 15.0 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 BLK, 64.4 FG%
  • Mikaylah Williams: 20.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 58.1 FG%, 56.5 3PT% (13-for-23)
  • Angel Reese: 17.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 46.9 FG%
  • Hailey Van Lith: 11.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.2 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

LSU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Mississippi Valley State W 109-47 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/14/2023 Kent State W 109-79 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/17/2023 @ SE Louisiana W 73-50 University Center (LA)
11/20/2023 Texas Southern - Pete Maravich Assembly Center
11/24/2023 Niagara - John Gray Gymnasium
11/25/2023 Virginia - John Gray Gymnasium

