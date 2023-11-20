The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will play the Wright State Raiders (0-0) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Hertz Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Louisiana vs. Wright State Game Information

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Brandon Noel: 13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Tim Finke: 8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Louisiana vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wright State Rank Wright State AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 19th 79.9 Points Scored 77.4 47th 282nd 73.7 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 69th 33.6 Rebounds 33.7 65th 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 299th 6.2 3pt Made 7.0 219th 49th 15.0 Assists 14.4 81st 235th 12.4 Turnovers 11.9 189th

