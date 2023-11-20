For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Dallas Stars and the New York Rangers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, is Craig Smith a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

Smith has no points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:34 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.