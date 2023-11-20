Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bienville Parish Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Bienville Parish, Louisiana today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bienville Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ringgold High School at Captain Shreve High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Shreveport, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.