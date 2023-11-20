Five games on Monday's college basketball schedule feature an AAC team, including the matchup between the East Carolina Pirates and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

AAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV East Carolina Pirates vs. Ohio State Buckeyes 1:30 PM ET, Monday, November 20 FloHoops Memphis Tigers vs. Middle Tennessee Raiders 5:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 - Stetson Hatters at Florida Atlantic Owls 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Tech Red Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Omaha Mavericks at Wichita State Shockers 7:00 PM ET, Monday, November 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

