Sunday's game between the Tulane Green Wave (2-1) and the Mercer Bears (1-3) at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with Tulane coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM on November 19.

The Green Wave's most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 71-46 victory over Prairie View A&M.

Tulane vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Tulane vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Tulane 69, Mercer 63

Other AAC Predictions

Tulane Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Green Wave outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game last season with a +188 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.4 points per game (147th in college basketball) and allowed 60.5 per outing (78th in college basketball).

In conference play, Tulane averaged fewer points (60.8 per game) than it did overall (66.4) in 2022-23.

The Green Wave averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.3 away.

In 2022-23, Tulane gave up 10.4 fewer points per game at home (55.5) than away (65.9).

