In Week 11 action at Empower Field at Mile High, the Minnesota Vikings' T.J. Hockenson will be up against the Denver Broncos defense and Justin Simmons. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Minnesota receivers against the Broncos' pass defense.

Vikings vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV: NBC

NBC

T.J. Hockenson Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Broncos 90.1 9 2 64 8.38

T.J. Hockenson vs. Justin Simmons Insights

T.J. Hockenson & the Vikings' Offense

T.J. Hockenson has racked up 681 receiving yards on 71 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Through the air, Minnesota has been lifted by its passing offense, which ranks No. 1 in the NFL with 272.4 passing yards per game. It ranks first in passing TDs (21).

The Vikings' offense has been looking good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 233 total points (23.3 per game).

Minnesota is throwing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 38.5 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Vikings air it out more frequently than every other team in the league, throwing an NFL-high 60 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (64.5% red-zone pass rate).

Justin Simmons & the Broncos' Defense

Justin Simmons has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 35 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

In terms of passing defense, Denver is conceding 243.4 yards per game (2,191 total) in the air, which ranks the team No. 19 in the NFL.

The Broncos' points-against average on defense is sixth from bottom in the league, at 27.6 per game.

Denver has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.

The Broncos have given up a touchdown pass to 14 players this season.

T.J. Hockenson vs. Justin Simmons Advanced Stats

T.J. Hockenson Justin Simmons Rec. Targets 95 19 Def. Targets Receptions 71 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.6 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 681 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 68.1 5 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 263 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 9 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

