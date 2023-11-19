The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-2) will play the LSU Tigers (2-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

LSU vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other LSU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

LSU Top Players (2022-23)

  • K.J. Williams: 17.7 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Miller: 11.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derek Fountain: 8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Trae Hannibal: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cam Hayes: 8.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wake Forest Top Players (2022-23)

  • Tyree Appleby: 18.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Cameron Hildreth: 12.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andrew Carr: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Damari Monsanto: 13.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Bobi Klintman: 5.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

LSU vs. Wake Forest Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Wake Forest Rank Wake Forest AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank
60th 76.6 Points Scored 67.6 283rd
284th 73.8 Points Allowed 70.7 199th
233rd 31 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.2 200th
143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th
142nd 11.5 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.