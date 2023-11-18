UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) square off against the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-8) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 37.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 62.5 points.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. UL Monroe matchup in this article.
UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Oxford, Mississippi
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|UL Monroe Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-37.5)
|62.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-37.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
UL Monroe vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends
- UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- Ole Miss has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing four times.
