Should you wager on Tyler Seguin to light the lamp when the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tyler Seguin score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Seguin stats and insights

  • In three of 15 games this season, Seguin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Seguin has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Seguin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/12/2023 Wild 2 0 2 18:10 Away W 8-3
11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 3-2
11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 17:32 Away W 5-2
11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 3-2
11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 2-0
11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 4-3
11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:24 Away W 4-3
10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:59 Home W 5-3
10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:36 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.