The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at FAU Stadium in a clash of AAC opponents.

On offense, Tulane ranks 56th in the FBS with 397.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 33rd in total defense (332.9 yards allowed per contest). In terms of total yards, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS (345.6 total yards per game) and 92nd on defense (396.7 total yards allowed per game).

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic Key Statistics

Tulane Florida Atlantic 397.2 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.6 (103rd) 332.9 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.7 (85th) 169.6 (52nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 120 (107th) 227.6 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (68th) 14 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (89th) 16 (40th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt leads Tulane with 1,791 yards (179.1 ypg) on 134-of-197 passing with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 273 rushing yards on 74 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Makhi Hughes has 1,008 rushing yards on 185 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 33 catches for 599 yards (59.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has put together a 474-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 29 passes on 46 targets.

Jha'Quan Jackson has a total of 421 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 24 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson leads Florida Atlantic with 1,706 yards on 176-of-278 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season.

Larry McCammon III is his team's leading rusher with 136 carries for 643 yards, or 64.3 per game. He's found the end zone five times on the ground, as well. McCammon has also chipped in with 24 catches for 201 yards.

Kobe Lewis has run for 310 yards across 69 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

LaJohntay Wester has collected 93 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 1,042 (104.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 124 times and has eight touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has put up a 301-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 41 targets.

Je'Quan Burton's 45 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

