The No. 17 Tulane Green Wave (9-1) have an AAC matchup with the Florida Atlantic Owls (4-6). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Tulane vs. Florida Atlantic?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20

Tulane 30, Florida Atlantic 20 Tulane has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 8-0.

The Green Wave have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -350 or shorter and won each of them.

This season, Florida Atlantic has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Owls have not won as an underdog of +280 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Green Wave a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-9.5)



Tulane (-9.5) In nine Tulane games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

In 2023, the Green Wave are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 9.5 points or more (in five chances).

In Florida Atlantic's nine games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 9.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Six of Tulane's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 46.5 points.

In the Florida Atlantic's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 46.5.

The over/under for the matchup of 46.5 is 7.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (28.2 points per game) and Florida Atlantic (25.6 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.6 57.9 50.4 Implied Total AVG 34.3 37.4 30.5 ATS Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-7-0 1-4-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 8-0 4-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

Florida Atlantic

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.6 55 52.5 Implied Total AVG 30.4 29.8 31 ATS Record 3-5-1 0-3-1 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 0-4-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-1 1-2

