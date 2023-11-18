How to Watch the Stars vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) -- who've won four straight -- host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to see the Stars and Avalanche square off on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info
|Stars vs Avalanche Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Avalanche Prediction
|Stars vs Avalanche Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Avalanche Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have conceded 38 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|15
|5
|9
|14
|13
|12
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|15
|6
|8
|14
|15
|5
|51.1%
|Wyatt Johnston
|15
|7
|6
|13
|8
|6
|46%
|Roope Hintz
|14
|6
|7
|13
|4
|1
|50.4%
|Matt Duchene
|14
|6
|7
|13
|3
|11
|57.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game), 10th in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are 10th in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Cale Makar
|15
|4
|17
|21
|9
|14
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|15
|10
|11
|21
|6
|9
|49.1%
|Nathan MacKinnon
|15
|6
|14
|20
|19
|8
|46.4%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|15
|5
|6
|11
|7
|5
|100%
|Devon Toews
|15
|2
|7
|9
|6
|12
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.