The Dallas Stars (11-3-1) -- who've won four straight -- host the Colorado Avalanche (10-5) on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Tune in to see the Stars and Avalanche square off on ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Stars vs Avalanche Additional Info

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 38 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Stars' 51 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 15 5 9 14 13 12 - Joe Pavelski 15 6 8 14 15 5 51.1% Wyatt Johnston 15 7 6 13 8 6 46% Roope Hintz 14 6 7 13 4 1 50.4% Matt Duchene 14 6 7 13 3 11 57.6%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 46 total goals (3.1 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are 10th in the NHL in scoring (55 goals, 3.7 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that span.

Avalanche Key Players