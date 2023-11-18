Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Nicholls Colonels versus the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is one of three games on the Saturday college basketball slate that features a Southland team in action.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Northwestern State Demons at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|Nicholls Colonels at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UL Monroe Warhawks at McNeese Cowgirls
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.