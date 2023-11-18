The Santa Clara Broncos (3-0) host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-2) at Leavey Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Venue: Leavey Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Lions Betting Records & Stats

SE Louisiana and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 26 times last year.

The Lions were 14-12-0 against the spread last year.

Santa Clara was less successful against the spread than SE Louisiana last season, sporting an ATS record of 14-13-0, as opposed to the 14-12-0 mark of the Lions.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Santa Clara 76.9 154.5 73.1 149.1 149.6 SE Louisiana 77.6 154.5 76.0 149.1 147.5

Additional SE Louisiana Insights & Trends

The Lions put up an average of 77.6 points per game last year, just 4.5 more points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up to opponents.

SE Louisiana put together a 10-7 ATS record and a 16-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Santa Clara 14-13-0 14-13-0 SE Louisiana 14-12-0 18-8-0

SE Louisiana vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Santa Clara SE Louisiana 14-5 Home Record 10-4 6-3 Away Record 7-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 81.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 7-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

