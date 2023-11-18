Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ouachita Parish Today - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Ouachita Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Carroll High School at Bossier High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on November 18
- Location: Bossier City, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
