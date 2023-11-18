The Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (1-4) take the floor at UNF Arena on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: UNF Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

The Demons have gone over in three of their four games with a set total (75%).

Northwestern State are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

Presbyterian has been more successful against the spread than Northwestern State this season, recording an ATS record of 3-1-0, compared to the 2-2-0 record of Northwestern State.

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Presbyterian 77.2 153.4 66.6 145.8 139.0 Northwestern State 76.2 153.4 79.2 145.8 151.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons score an average of 76.2 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 66.6 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

Northwestern State is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall when it scores more than 66.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Presbyterian 3-1-0 2-2-0 Northwestern State 2-2-0 3-1-0

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Home/Away Splits

Presbyterian Northwestern State 2-0 Home Record 1-1 2-0 Away Record 0-2 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 2-0-0 Away ATS Record 2-0-0 85.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.5 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 0-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.