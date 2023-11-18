The Northwestern State Demons (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UNF Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State matchup in this article.

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Presbyterian Moneyline Northwestern State Moneyline BetMGM Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Presbyterian (-7.5) 142.5 -355 +270 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northwestern State vs. Presbyterian Betting Trends

Northwestern State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Demons have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Presbyterian is 3-1-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Blue Hose have gone over the point total twice.

Northwestern State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 While our computer ranking places Northwestern State 275th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much better, placing it 65th.

The implied probability of Northwestern State winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

