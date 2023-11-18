The NHL slate today is sure to please. The outings include the St. Louis Blues squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Looking for live coverage of NHL action? All the games to watch today are here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Minnesota Wild at Ottawa Senators 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,BSN,BSWIX (Watch this game on Fubo)
Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,NBCS-PH,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on Fubo)
Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,NBCS-CHI,BSSO (Watch this game on Fubo)
Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,BSSUN (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,MSG 2,MSGSN (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Islanders at Calgary Flames 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,MSGSN2 (Watch this game on Fubo)
Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,SCRIPPS (Watch this game on ESPN+)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,BSSO,SportsNet PT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,NESN (Watch this game on Fubo)
Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,BSOH,MNMT (Watch this game on Fubo)
Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,ALT,BSSWX (Watch this game on Fubo)
Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,ROOT Sports NW (Watch this game on Fubo)
St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+,KCAL,BSMW (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.