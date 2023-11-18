Saturday's contest that pits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) against the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 78-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on November 18.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI+

NBCS-CHI+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Joseph J. Gentile Center

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 78, New Orleans 69

Spread & Total Prediction for New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago

Computer Predicted Spread: Loyola Chicago (-8.8)

Loyola Chicago (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.6

New Orleans Performance Insights

New Orleans ranked 141st in the country with 73.1 points per game last year, but on defense it was less effective, giving up 79.3 points per game (sixth-worst in college basketball).

Last year the Privateers pulled down 29.3 rebounds per game (303rd-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31 rebounds per contest (170th-ranked).

Last season New Orleans ranked 70th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.6 per game.

The Privateers committed 16.6 turnovers per game (-4-worst in college basketball), and forced 14.8 turnovers per game (28th-ranked).

The Privateers sank 6.1 threes per game last year (310th-ranked in college basketball), and they had a 37.8% three-point percentage (20th-best).

New Orleans was 240th in college basketball with 7.7 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 317th with a 36.2% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Of the shots attempted by New Orleans last year, 70.9% of them were two-pointers (76.5% of the team's made baskets) and 29.1% were three-pointers (23.5%).

