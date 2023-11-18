The Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-2) hit the court against the New Orleans Privateers (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on NBCS-CHI+.

New Orleans vs. Loyola Chicago Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: NBC Sports Networks

New Orleans Stats Insights

The Privateers shot at a 46.7% clip from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Ramblers averaged.

New Orleans went 8-12 when it shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Privateers were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Ramblers finished 328th.

The Privateers put up an average of 73.1 points per game last year, only 0.6 more points than the 72.5 the Ramblers gave up.

When it scored more than 72.5 points last season, New Orleans went 8-7.

New Orleans Home & Away Comparison

At home, New Orleans scored 73.6 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.

At home, the Privateers conceded 74.3 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 85.7.

New Orleans drained the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.4 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than away (38.7%).

New Orleans Upcoming Schedule