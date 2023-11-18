The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cowboys have taken four games in a row.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

McNeese Stats Insights

  • The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Catamounts gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
  • McNeese went 6-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Catamounts ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cowboys ranked 23rd.
  • The Cowboys put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Catamounts gave up (70.7).
  • McNeese went 6-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, McNeese scored 10 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (64.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Cowboys conceded 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (76.4).
  • Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Biblical Studies-Houston W 96-55 The Legacy Center
11/13/2023 Champion Christian W 110-46 The Legacy Center
11/14/2023 LeTourneau W 81-49 The Legacy Center
11/18/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
11/21/2023 Texas State - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center

