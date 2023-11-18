The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cowboys have taken four games in a row.

McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Catamounts gave up to their opponents (43.9%).

McNeese went 6-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.

The Catamounts ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cowboys ranked 23rd.

The Cowboys put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Catamounts gave up (70.7).

McNeese went 6-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, McNeese scored 10 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (64.3).

In 2022-23, the Cowboys conceded 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (76.4).

Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).

