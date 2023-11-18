How to Watch McNeese vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Western Carolina Catamounts (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the McNeese Cowboys (4-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cowboys have taken four games in a row.
McNeese vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
McNeese Stats Insights
- The Cowboys' 43.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Catamounts gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
- McNeese went 6-6 when it shot better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Catamounts ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Cowboys ranked 23rd.
- The Cowboys put up only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Catamounts gave up (70.7).
- McNeese went 6-7 last season when it scored more than 70.7 points.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, McNeese scored 10 more points per game at home (74.3) than on the road (64.3).
- In 2022-23, the Cowboys conceded 2.3 fewer points per game at home (74.1) than on the road (76.4).
- Beyond the arc, McNeese knocked down fewer treys away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (33%) than at home (31.8%).
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Biblical Studies-Houston
|W 96-55
|The Legacy Center
|11/13/2023
|Champion Christian
|W 110-46
|The Legacy Center
|11/14/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 81-49
|The Legacy Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|11/21/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
