The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) square off against a fellow Southland foe when they visit the McNeese Cowboys (0-9) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

Lamar is averaging 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 82nd in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 33rd, giving up 23.2 points per contest. This season has been tough for McNeese on both sides of the ball, as it is putting up just 18.2 points per game (23rd-worst) and surrendering 36.6 points per game (sixth-worst).

McNeese vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Provost Umphrey Stadium

McNeese vs. Lamar Key Statistics

McNeese Lamar 310.8 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (77th) 447.9 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 358.8 (73rd) 124 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.9 (68th) 186.8 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (76th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (78th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

McNeese Stats Leaders

Nate Glantz leads McNeese with 843 yards on 71-of-144 passing with three touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

D'Angelo Durham has run for 435 yards on 98 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Joshon Barbie has run for 283 yards across 43 attempts, scoring three touchdowns.

Jon McCall paces his squad with 459 receiving yards on 28 receptions with five touchdowns.

Makhi Paris has put up a 291-yard season so far. He's caught 26 passes on 14 targets.

Jihad Marks has racked up 217 reciving yards (24.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has racked up 1,824 yards (182.4 ypg) on 144-of-238 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 195 rushing yards (19.5 ypg) on 92 carries.

The team's top rusher, Khalan Griffin, has carried the ball 156 times for 702 yards (70.2 per game), scoring four times.

Damashja Harris has been handed the ball 49 times this year and racked up 218 yards (21.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 456 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 31 times and has totaled 34 receptions and two touchdowns.

Sevonne Rhea has put together a 299-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes on 15 targets.

Kyndon Fuselier has hauled in 24 receptions for 286 yards, an average of 28.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

