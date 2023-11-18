When the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, will Matt Duchene find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

Duchene has scored in six of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 17.6% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 46 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 13.3 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 16:57 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:23 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 15:43 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 3 1 2 16:32 Away W 5-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:32 Away W 4-3 11/1/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Away W 4-3 10/30/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 14:27 Home W 5-3 10/26/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:59 Away W 4-1

Stars vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX

ESPN+, ALT, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

