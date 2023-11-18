Two of the nation's strongest rushing defenses clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) take college football's 10th-ranked run D into a contest with the Miami Hurricanes (6-4), who have the No. 7 unit, on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Cardinals are only 1-point favorites. The over/under in this contest is 46.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisville vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Week 12 Odds

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 5-4-1 ATS record so far this year.

The Cardinals are 4-4-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Miami (FL) has covered five times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Hurricanes have an ATS record of 3-1.

Louisville & Miami (FL) 2023 Futures Odds

Louisville To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the ACC +2000 Bet $100 to win $2000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.