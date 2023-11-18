ACC opponents will clash when the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) meet the Miami Hurricanes (6-4). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Louisville vs. Miami (FL)?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22

Louisville 29, Miami (FL) 22 Louisville has been favored on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 7-1 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 6-1 (87.5%).

This season, Miami (FL) has been the underdog four times and won two of those games.

The Hurricanes have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -110 on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-1)



Louisville (-1) Louisville has five wins in 10 games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Cardinals have an against the spread record of 4-4-1 in their nine games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

In Miami (FL)'s nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

This season, the Hurricanes have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (46.5)



Over (46.5) Louisville and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 46.5 points six times this season.

This season, six of Miami (FL)'s games have ended with a score higher than 46.5 points.

The total for the game of 46.5 is 17.1 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Louisville (32.7 points per game) and Miami (FL) (30.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.9 34 28.8 ATS Record 5-4-1 5-1-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 4-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Miami (FL)

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.4 49.1 49.8 Implied Total AVG 31 31.2 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 3-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 2-0 0-2

